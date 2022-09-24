Former “American Idol” winner Ruben Stubbard visits North Brunswick High School assembly

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - North Brunswick High School students were visited by former American Idol winner Ruben Stubbard during an assembly on Friday, September 23.

Studdard is currently in town for NC Project LEAD’s Social Economic Summit and White Lotus Awards Gala to raise awareness about Sickle Cell Disease.

Stubbard came by to talk about his journey and to inspire the students. He sang a few songs and even allowed students to display their own singing in front of their peers.

