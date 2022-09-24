Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Former “American Idol” winner Ruben Stubbard visits North Brunswick High School assembly

Former “American Idol” winner Ruben Stubbard visits North Brunswick High School assembly
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - North Brunswick High School students were visited by former American Idol winner Ruben Stubbard during an assembly on Friday, September 23.

Studdard is currently in town for NC Project LEAD’s Social Economic Summit and White Lotus Awards Gala to raise awareness about Sickle Cell Disease.

Stubbard came by to talk about his journey and to inspire the students. He sang a few songs and even allowed students to display their own singing in front of their peers.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell has called large hospital systems, including Novant, "cartels"...
State treasurer, nurses: hospital putting profit over patients
Police on the scene of a shooting at 13th and Ann streets at about 10 a.m.
Two injured in shooting at 13th and Ann streets
Hospital executives sat down with WECT to discuss a broad range of concerns, regarding ER wait...
Hospital execs respond to critics’ claims they put profit over patients
A letter reportedly sent to employees of Pink Energy stating the company is closing its doors...
Pink Energy reportedly lays off employees, set to ‘close doors completely and immediately’
Wilmington police respond to a shooting that injured one 18-year-old.
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting

Latest News

Friday Night Football: Week 6 part 1
Friday Night Football: Week 6 part 1
Trump rally in Wilmington
Former President Trump holds rally in Wilmington
20 displaced after fire at a Carolina Forest apartment building
Two-alarm fire displaces 20 from Carolina Forest apartment building
Democratic party holds event ahead of Donald Trump rally in Wilmington NC
Democratic party holds event ahead of Donald Trump rally