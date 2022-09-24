Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: eyeing T.S. Ian, heavy surf & rips locally from Fiona w/ temps growing

By Claire Fry
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday! Following the passage of a cold front into Friday morning, you will want to have a sweatshirt ready to go the next couple of mornings for brisk temperatures in the 50s and 60s first thing in the morning with 70s and 80s by the afternoon!

Ocean water temperatures ought to remain in the enticing lower 80s, despite the cold front, for the next few days. Swell from the distant but powerful Hurricane Fiona continues to cause concern for any maritime plans. Purposeful breakers of three to five and locally six or more feet, plus a high risk of rip currents should be expected through the weekend.

Tropical Storm Ian formed out of Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean Sea late Friday night. The most likely scenario for Ian: it intensifies as it tracks over or near Florida next week. It is possible, but far from a guarantee, the Carolinas will feel part of this system by late next week; specifics and impacts are yet undefinable, but stay tuned!

Tropical Storm Hermine has also formed out of Tropical Depression Ten in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to weaken amid harsh upper-level winds by early next week.

Fiona remains one of many noteworthy items on the Atlantic tropical scene. Its core will make it closest pass to Bermuda Friday before moving north toward the coast of Nova Scotia. Farther east, Tropical Storm Gaston remains a zero threat to North America.

Catch your full seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to October 1 with your WECT Weather App.

Atlantic Hurricane Season rolls through November. Stay ready for anything with wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on the scene of a shooting at 13th and Ann streets at about 10 a.m.
Two injured in shooting at 13th and Ann streets
Trump rally in Wilmington
Former President Trump rallies support for GOP candidates at appearance in Wilmington
Wilmington police respond to a shooting that injured one 18-year-old.
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting
NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell has called large hospital systems, including Novant, "cartels"...
State treasurer, nurses: hospital putting profit over patients
The Wilmington Police Department confirmed that Andrew Charles Williamson Jr. from Wilmington...
Police identify pedestrian who died in collision on New Centre Drive

Latest News

All Carolina eyes are now on Tropical Depression Nine
First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Ian forms, high surf & rips from Fiona...plus fall air!
All Carolina eyes are now on Tropical Depression Nine
Your First Alert Forecast for Fri. evening Sep. 23, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Sept. 23, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Sept. 23, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. afternoon, Sept. 23, 2022
First Alert Forecast: TD Nine & Ten form, heavy surf & rips from Fiona... also fall air arrives!