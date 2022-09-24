First Alert Forecast: eyeing T.S. Ian, heavy surf & rips locally from Fiona w/ temps growing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday! Following the passage of a cold front into Friday morning, you will want to have a sweatshirt ready to go the next couple of mornings for brisk temperatures in the 50s and 60s first thing in the morning with 70s and 80s by the afternoon!

Ocean water temperatures ought to remain in the enticing lower 80s, despite the cold front, for the next few days. Swell from the distant but powerful Hurricane Fiona continues to cause concern for any maritime plans. Purposeful breakers of three to five and locally six or more feet, plus a high risk of rip currents should be expected through the weekend.

Tropical Storm Ian formed out of Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean Sea late Friday night. The most likely scenario for Ian: it intensifies as it tracks over or near Florida next week. It is possible, but far from a guarantee, the Carolinas will feel part of this system by late next week; specifics and impacts are yet undefinable, but stay tuned!

Tropical Storm Hermine has also formed out of Tropical Depression Ten in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to weaken amid harsh upper-level winds by early next week.

Fiona remains one of many noteworthy items on the Atlantic tropical scene. Its core will make it closest pass to Bermuda Friday before moving north toward the coast of Nova Scotia. Farther east, Tropical Storm Gaston remains a zero threat to North America.

Catch your full seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to October 1 with your WECT Weather App.

Atlantic Hurricane Season rolls through November. Stay ready for anything with wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.