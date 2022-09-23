Senior Connect
WPD searching for missing juvenile

The Wilmington Police Department announced Sept. 22 that they are searching for Samauriya Miller.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Sept. 22 that they are searching for Samauriya Miller.

Per the WPD, Miller was last seen on Sept. 21. At that time, she was wearing a black top, black joggers and black crocs.

According to the report, Miller is 15-years-old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities believe that she may be near N 11th St. and Hanover St.

The WPD asks that if you see Samauriya Miller, dial 911. Those with information are encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

