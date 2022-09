WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Wilmington Police Department are on the scene of a shooting at 13th and Ann streets as of about 10 a.m. on Friday, September 23.

Police say they will send a press release, and WECT has a team member at the scene.

Police on the scene of a shooting at 13th St and Ann St on Friday, September 23 at around 10 a.m. (WECT)

