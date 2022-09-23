Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to a shooting at 1200 block of Buckingham Avenue, near Harbor Ridge Apartments and the intersection of Harbor and Flint Drive on Friday, September 23.

Per the WPD, they responded to the scene just after 3 p.m. and found one 18-year-old male that suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to Novant Health NHRMC by paramedics.

WECT has a crew on the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the WPD at 910-343-3609 or to use the anonymous Tip 411 app.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more details are available.

