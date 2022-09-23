Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

White House announced $1.5 billion to help with substance abuse

The White House is pictured in this photo from July 25, 2005. Officials announced nearly $1.5...
The White House is pictured in this photo from July 25, 2005. Officials announced nearly $1.5 billion will be used to fight substance abuse.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The White House is taking steps it said it hopes will help combat the country’s drug problem.

Officials announced nearly $1.5 billion will be used to fight substance abuse. The grants will be used to fund prevention, treatment, recovery and harm reduction services.

Just over $100 million is earmarked for expansion in rural communities.

The Biden administration is also planning to host a National Recovery Month Summit that will celebrate those who are recovering from substance abuse.

Officials said the U.S. has seen 108,000 fatal drug overdoses over the past 12 months. That breaks down to one death every five minutes.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell has called large hospital systems, including Novant, "cartels"...
State treasurer, nurses: hospital putting profit over patients
A letter reportedly sent to employees of Pink Energy stating the company is closing its doors...
Pink Energy reportedly lays off employees, set to ‘close doors completely and immediately’
Hospital executives sat down with WECT to discuss a broad range of concerns, regarding ER wait...
Hospital execs respond to critics’ claims they put profit over patients
Richard Blanton and Kimberly Martinez
Second person sentenced for robbery and kidnapping at Travel Inn
Dunes at Ocean Isle Beach.
Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2012 file photo, Hilary Mantel, winner of the Man Booker Prize...
British author of ‘Wolf Hall’ saga Hilary Mantel dies at 70
Among the factors taken into consideration were terminal facilities, baggage claim, and...
Study: These US airports were ranked the best this year
FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Moscow-held regions of Ukraine in ‘sham’ vote to join Russia
This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada