Traffic patterns around Wrightsville Beach to be modified for triathlon

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that several roads around Wrightsville Beach will experience lane closures to accommodate the YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon.

Per NCDOT, the following roads will have lane closures as well as police directing athletes and drivers during the course of the race:

Wrightsville Ave.

Hawthorn Drive

Pine Grove Drive

Oleander Drive (U.S. 76)

Airlie Road

For more information about the race, please visit the YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon website.

