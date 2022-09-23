Senior Connect
Traffic patterns around Wrightsville Beach to be modified for triathlon

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that several roads around...
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that several roads around Wrightsville Beach will experience lane closures to accommodate the YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that several roads around Wrightsville Beach will experience lane closures to accommodate the YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon.

The triathlon is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. on Sept. 24

Per NCDOT, the following roads will have lane closures as well as police directing athletes and drivers during the course of the race:

  • Wrightsville Ave.
  • Hawthorn Drive
  • Pine Grove Drive
  • Oleander Drive (U.S. 76)
  • Airlie Road

For more information about the race, please visit the YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon website.

