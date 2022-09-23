Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Pet of the Week: Dolly from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

Dolly, an approximately 3-year-old Chihuahua mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dolly, an approximately 3-year-old Chihuahua mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue.

According to her handlers, Dolly is a very sweet dog. She is housebroken, spayed, vetted and heartworm negative.

Per FBAR, Dolly is available with her mother, Reba. Dolly, however, is not bonded and does well on her own.

Dolly previously was adopted out, but her new owners became ill. She is now looking for a new “furever” home.

Those interested in adopting Dolly can do so through the Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue website or by emailing FreedomBridgeAnimalRescueNC@gmail.com.

Dolly is available with her mother, Reba.
Dolly is available with her mother, Reba.(Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell has called large hospital systems, including Novant, "cartels"...
State treasurer, nurses: hospital putting profit over patients
A letter reportedly sent to employees of Pink Energy stating the company is closing its doors...
Pink Energy reportedly lays off employees, set to ‘close doors completely and immediately’
Hospital executives sat down with WECT to discuss a broad range of concerns, regarding ER wait...
Hospital execs respond to critics’ claims they put profit over patients
Richard Blanton and Kimberly Martinez
Second person sentenced for robbery and kidnapping at Travel Inn
Dunes at Ocean Isle Beach.
Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach

Latest News

Dolly, an approximately 3-year-old Chihuahua mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge...
Pet of the Week: Dolly from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
Queen, a 6-year-old female hound mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.
Pet of the Week: Queen from Monty’s Home
Queen, a 6-year-old female hound mix, is available for adoption from Monty’s Home.
Pet of the Week: Queen from Monty’s Home
Wilmington Animal Centrix announced that they are hosting a cleaning supply drive through Sept....
Wilmington Animal Centrix hosting supply drive to support local animal rescues