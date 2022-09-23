Pet of the Week: Dolly from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dolly, an approximately 3-year-old Chihuahua mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue.

According to her handlers, Dolly is a very sweet dog. She is housebroken, spayed, vetted and heartworm negative.

Per FBAR, Dolly is available with her mother, Reba. Dolly, however, is not bonded and does well on her own.

Dolly previously was adopted out, but her new owners became ill. She is now looking for a new “furever” home.

Those interested in adopting Dolly can do so through the Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue website or by emailing FreedomBridgeAnimalRescueNC@gmail.com.

