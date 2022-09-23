North Carolina Land and Water fund grants funding to projects across the state

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A total of $70 million was awarded to acquisition, restoration and stormwater projects across the state by the North Carolina Land and Water Fund. A press release from Governor Roy Cooper’s office writes that a total of 27,1447 acres will be protected; of that, about 20,9978 acres that will be open to the public for recreational uses in the future.

“In addition to protecting water quality, these state investments will increase recreation opportunities, conserve wildlife habitat, preserve historic and cultural sites, and enhance quality of life,” said Reid Wilson, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources in the announcement.

In southeastern North Carolina, projects awarded include:

Acquisition projects:

$72,583 to Pender County for The Nature Conservancy - Willie Tract - Black River

$1,352,010 to Pender County for The Nature Conservancy - Sleepy Creek Farms - Holly Shelter Game Land (military buffer land)

$4,061,140 to New Hanover County for Town of Carolina Beach - Freeman Park ( read more

$1,000,000 in Bladen County for North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation - Johnson Tract - Bakers Lake

$3,491,050 in Bladen County for The Nature Conservancy - Marshall Tract - Whitehall Plantation Game Land

$226,085 in Bladen County for The Nature Conservancy - Ammon Tract - Bladen Lakes State Forest

$332,381 in Onslow County for North Carolina Coastal Federation - Odum Tract - Queens Creek (military buffer land)

Restoration projects:

$708,170 in Pender County for The Nature Conservancy - Angola Bay Game Land - Pocosin Restoration

$510,000 in Onslow County for North Carolina Coastal Federation - MCAS New River - Living Shoreline

Planning projects:

$135,000 in Brunswick County for Aubudon North Carolina - Battery Island - Restoration Plan

