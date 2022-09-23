New Hanover County opens registration for CERT Training

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - People can now apply for the New Hanover County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training beginning on October 4. It’s a free six-week program with classes each week on Tuesday, and attendees will learn disaster preparedness and response skills for emergencies.

“The CERT Training gives residents the tools they need through hands-on practice and realistic exercises to be self-sufficient in a crisis, but also teaches how to expand that effort to help neighbors in need. By educating our residents, we build a stronger community response during emergencies, which makes our entire community more resilient,” said Emergency Management Director Steven Still in a release.

Besides disaster preparedness, the courses also teach disaster psychology, medical operations, fire safety, light search and rescue, CERT organization and other response skills. The program taught by professional firefighters, EMS workers and other emergency responders and is run via a partnership between the county and Cape Fear Community College.

You can register for the free program online here.

