Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

New Hanover County opens registration for CERT Training

New Hanover County CERT promo
New Hanover County CERT promo(New Hanover County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - People can now apply for the New Hanover County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training beginning on October 4. It’s a free six-week program with classes each week on Tuesday, and attendees will learn disaster preparedness and response skills for emergencies.

“The CERT Training gives residents the tools they need through hands-on practice and realistic exercises to be self-sufficient in a crisis, but also teaches how to expand that effort to help neighbors in need. By educating our residents, we build a stronger community response during emergencies, which makes our entire community more resilient,” said Emergency Management Director Steven Still in a release.

Besides disaster preparedness, the courses also teach disaster psychology, medical operations, fire safety, light search and rescue, CERT organization and other response skills. The program taught by professional firefighters, EMS workers and other emergency responders and is run via a partnership between the county and Cape Fear Community College.

You can register for the free program online here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell has called large hospital systems, including Novant, "cartels"...
State treasurer, nurses: hospital putting profit over patients
Hospital executives sat down with WECT to discuss a broad range of concerns, regarding ER wait...
Hospital execs respond to critics’ claims they put profit over patients
A letter reportedly sent to employees of Pink Energy stating the company is closing its doors...
Pink Energy reportedly lays off employees, set to ‘close doors completely and immediately’
Police on the scene of a shooting at 13th and Ann streets at about 10 a.m.
Two injured in shooting at 13th and Ann streets
Richard Blanton and Kimberly Martinez
Second person sentenced for robbery and kidnapping at Travel Inn

Latest News

Authorities in southeastern North Carolina are urging drivers to check their car and booster...
Authorities urge drivers to check car seats during Child Passenger Safety Week
Authorities in southeastern North Carolina are urging drivers to check their car and booster...
Authorities urge drivers to check car seats during Child Passenger Safety Week
The Brunswick County Board of Elections has announced that voting locations have been relocated...
Brunswick Co. announces voting location changes for Leland, Frying Pan precincts
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will host National Night Out...
NHC Sheriff’s Office to host National Night Out in partnership with Wilmington PD