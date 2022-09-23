Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots total more than half a billion

Mega Millions plus Powerball equals half a billion in jackpots
Mega Millions plus Powerball equals half a billion in jackpots(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina residents have a chance to win it big by playing both Mega Millions and Powerball this weekend.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is valued at $301 million and the Powerball Saturday drawing stands at $270 million.

“Together, Mega Millions and Powerball add up to exciting, life-changing jackpots this weekend,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “It only takes one lucky ticket to win so play smart and have fun talking about what you would do if you won.”

The take home for Friday’s Mega Millions is $160.3 million in cash, while the Powerball jackpot take home is worth $145.5 million in cash.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell has called large hospital systems, including Novant, "cartels"...
State treasurer, nurses: hospital putting profit over patients
Police on the scene of a shooting at 13th and Ann streets at about 10 a.m.
Two injured in shooting at 13th and Ann streets
Hospital executives sat down with WECT to discuss a broad range of concerns, regarding ER wait...
Hospital execs respond to critics’ claims they put profit over patients
A letter reportedly sent to employees of Pink Energy stating the company is closing its doors...
Pink Energy reportedly lays off employees, set to ‘close doors completely and immediately’
Treyvon Page / FBI agents serve search warrant in Greenville
FBI announces arrest after raid on Greenville residence; Ayden officer on administrative leave

Latest News

Last year's unused box seat tickets went to waste, but a city representative says that things...
City’s VIP box seats largely unused and costing taxpayers thousands
The venue of the Donald Trump rally in Wilmington
Former President Trump holds rally in Wilmington
Last year, many of the tickets for VIP seating went unused.
City’s VIP box seats largely unused and costing taxpayers thousands
20 displaced after fire at a Carolina Forest apartment building
Two-alarm fire displaces 20 from Carolina Forest apartment building
Wilmington police respond to a shooting that injured one 18-year-old.
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting