Man rescued by Oak Island Water Rescue after boat capsizes several hundred yards out

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island Water Rescue were dispatched at 9:30 a.m. on September 22 this morning to The Point after a small boat was capsized several hundred yards out with a person holding onto it.

The boat was reportedly capsized by the wind and waves generated by Hurricane Fiona.

With the assistance of firefighters and police officers, Water Rescue was able to launch their boat into the surf and started making their way to the capsized boat.

According to Water Rescue officials, the rescue, the waves were a constant 4-6 feet with some hitting 8 or more feet in height and very close intervals.

Two boats arrived at the overturned boat at almost the same time and the victim was already on another fishing boat after good Samaritans interred. The man said he had been holding on for over 2 hours.

