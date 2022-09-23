Former President Trump holds rally in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Wilmington on Friday, September 23 at the Aero Center of the Wilmington International Airport. The rally will also be supporting U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd.

Registration opened at 8 a.m., then doors will open at 2 p.m., special guest speakers begin at 4 p.m. and Trump’s remarks begin at 7 p.m.

This is the second time Trump has been in Wilmington in the past two years.

“President Donald Trump’s commitment to protecting and promoting American jobs grew our economy and created more and better opportunities for all Americans,” said Ted Budd in a release.

A release from Budd’s campaign also lists N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, Rep. David Rouzer (NC-07), republican candidate for the House of Representatives Bo Hines and N.C. Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley.

A crew prepares for the Donald Trump rally on Friday, September 23

