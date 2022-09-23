First Alert Forecast: fall air arrives, heavy surf & rips remain

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday to you! The first full day of fall will feature classically cool and dry fall temperatures following the passage of an overnight cold front. Have a sweatshirt ready to go the next couple of mornings for brisk temperatures in the 50s and 60s first thing Friday and 70s by the afternoon!

Ocean water temperatures ought to remain in the enticing lower 80s, despite the cold front, for the next few days. Swell from the distant but powerful Hurricane Fiona continues to cause concern for any maritime plans. Purposeful breakers of three to five and locally six or more feet, plus a high risk of rip currents should be expected through the weekend.

In the tropics: Fiona remains one of many noteworthy items on the Atlantic tropical scene. Its core will make it closest pass to Bermuda Friday before moving north. Farther east, Tropical Storm Gaston remains zero threat to North America. And deep in the Caribbean Sea, disturbance Invest 98-L leads a gang of several low latitude features with storm development chances.

The most likely scenario for Invest 98-L: development into a tropical storm named Hermine or Ian over the Caribbean Sea this weekend and intensifies as it tracks into the Gulf of Mexico next week. It is possible but not guaranteed the Carolinas will feel part of this system by late next week; specifics are yet undefinable in any case, but stay tuned!

Catch your full seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to October 1 with your WECT Weather App.

Atlantic Hurricane Season rolls through November. Stay ready for anything with wect.com/hurricane.

