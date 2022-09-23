First Alert Forecast: eyeing the busy tropics, heavy surf & rips from Fiona...plus fall air!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday to you! Following the passage of an overnight cold front, you will want to have a sweatshirt ready to go the next couple of mornings for brisk temperatures in the 50s first thing Saturday and 70s by the afternoon!

Ocean water temperatures ought to remain in the enticing lower 80s, despite the cold front, for the next few days. Swell from the distant but powerful Hurricane Fiona continues to cause concern for any maritime plans. Purposeful breakers of three to five and locally six or more feet, plus a high risk of rip currents should be expected through the weekend.

TD Nine has formed out of Invest 98L in the Caribbean. It's expected to strengthen into a tropical storm (likely Hermine) and head toward the Gulf through early next week. We're watching this closely, but it's way too early for specific impacts, if any. pic.twitter.com/ILtIeGYWvP — Gabe Ross - WECT (@TVsGabeRoss) September 23, 2022

In the tropics: Tropical Depression Nine formed out of Invest 98-L in the Caribbean Sea early this morning. The most likely scenario for TD Nine: it develops into a tropical storm named Hermine or Ian and intensifies as it tracks over or near Florida next week. It is possible, but far from a guarantee, the Carolinas will feel part of this system by late next week; specifics and impacts are yet undefinable, but stay tuned!

Tropical Depression Ten has also formed out of Invest 90-L in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to strengthen, possibly into a Tropical Storm, this weekend before weakening amid harsh upper level winds by early next week.

Fiona remains one of many noteworthy items on the Atlantic tropical scene. Its core will make it closest pass to Bermuda Friday before moving north toward the coast of Nova Scotia. Farther east, Tropical Storm Gaston remains zero threat to North America.

Catch your full seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to October 1 with your WECT Weather App.

Atlantic Hurricane Season rolls through November. Stay ready for anything with wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.