Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating string of breaking and entering cases

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced that an investigation is underway following a series of breaking and entering incidents.

Per the announcement, the incidents occurred throughout the Bladenboro and Clarkton areas.

As of this time, the sheriff’s office stated that they have received 13 breaking and entering reports. Guns, money and electronics are among the list of items reportedly stolen.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind individuals to keep their property secured. Those with any information are encouraged to contact BCSO at (910) 862-6960. Tips will be kept confidential.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced that an investigation is underway following a series of breaking and entering incidents.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office announced that an investigation is underway following a series of breaking and entering incidents.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.