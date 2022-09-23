Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Approaching storm may delay launch try for NASA moon rocket

The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the...
The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.(Brynn Anderson | AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An approaching storm threatens to delay NASA’s next launch attempt for its new moon rocket, already grounded for weeks by fuel leaks.

A tropical depression in the southern Caribbean is moving toward Florida and could become a major hurricane.

Managers said Friday that the rocket is ready to blast off Tuesday on its first test flight without astronauts, after overcoming more hydrogen leaks during a fueling test earlier this week.

NASA said it will keep monitoring the forecast and decide no later than Saturday whether to not only delay the launch, but haul the rocket off the pad and back to the hangar. Officials said it’s unclear when the next launch attempt would be — whether October or even November — if the rocket must seek shelter indoors.

It takes three days of preparations to get the rocket back into Kennedy Space Center’s mammoth Vehicle Assembly Building, four miles away.

“I don’t think we’re cutting it close,” said NASA’s Tom Whitmeyer, deputy associate administrator for exploration systems. “We’re just taking it a step at a time.”

This would be the third launch attempt for the Space Launch System rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA. Fuel leaks and other technical problems scrapped the first two tries.

The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket can withstand gusts of 85 mph (137 kph) at the pad, but only 46 mph (74 kph) once it’s on the move.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell has called large hospital systems, including Novant, "cartels"...
State treasurer, nurses: hospital putting profit over patients
Hospital executives sat down with WECT to discuss a broad range of concerns, regarding ER wait...
Hospital execs respond to critics’ claims they put profit over patients
A letter reportedly sent to employees of Pink Energy stating the company is closing its doors...
Pink Energy reportedly lays off employees, set to ‘close doors completely and immediately’
Police on the scene of a shooting at 13th and Ann streets at about 10 a.m.
Two injured in shooting at 13th and Ann streets
Richard Blanton and Kimberly Martinez
Second person sentenced for robbery and kidnapping at Travel Inn

Latest News

FILE - Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road," tour, Friday, July 15,...
Elton John playing White House lawn as part of farewell tour
A fire is seen at a home in Oak Forest, Ill., on Friday with a person reportedly barricaded...
4 die in domestic disturbance where house caught fire
The Wilmington Police Department confirmed that Andrew Charles Williamson Jr. from Wilmington...
Police identify pedestrian who died in collision on New Centre Drive
Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Hartwick was killed Thursday in a construction site...
Worker on front end loader hits, kills Florida deputy