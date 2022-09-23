Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

20 displaced after fire at a Carolina Forest apartment building

Carolina Forest fire
Carolina Forest fire(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Twenty are without homes after a two-alarm fire broke out at a Carolina Forest apartment building Friday morning.

Horry County Fire Rescue told WMBF News nine units in one building are damaged and two other buildings have heat damage.

The flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. on White River Drive, off River Oaks Drive.

HCFR said paramedics treated one person at the scene but did not take anyone to the hospital.

The fire is now under control and crews are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC State Treasurer Dale Folwell has called large hospital systems, including Novant, "cartels"...
State treasurer, nurses: hospital putting profit over patients
A letter reportedly sent to employees of Pink Energy stating the company is closing its doors...
Pink Energy reportedly lays off employees, set to ‘close doors completely and immediately’
Hospital executives sat down with WECT to discuss a broad range of concerns, regarding ER wait...
Hospital execs respond to critics’ claims they put profit over patients
Richard Blanton and Kimberly Martinez
Second person sentenced for robbery and kidnapping at Travel Inn
Dunes at Ocean Isle Beach.
Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach

Latest News

Timothy Renae Nava and Nizer Marquise Bennett
2 charged with murder of Fort Bragg paratrooper in Fayetteville, police say
Cape Hatteras, CFCC's research vessel for the marine technology program.
Policy changes for CFCC’s marine technology program leaves students in rough waters after two key employees resign
Ruben Studdard meets with Novant Health staff
Former “American Idol” winner raises awareness of Sickle Cell Disease
With the assistance of firefighters and police officers, Water Rescue was able to launch their...
Man rescued by Oak Island Water Rescue after boat capsizes several hundred yards out