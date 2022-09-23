Senior Connect
2 charged with murder of Fort Bragg paratrooper in Fayetteville, police say

Timothy Renae Nava and Nizer Marquise Bennett(Fayetteville Police Department)
By Ray Duffy, Ashley Anderson and Chloe Rafferty
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Fayetteville police said they have arrested two people in connection to the deadly shooting of a Fort Bragg paratrooper from last week.

Detectives arrested 18-year-old Timothy Renae Nava and 19-year-old Nizer Marquise Bennett after they said the investigation led them to Durham.

Officers said the two men shot and killed Nicholas Antonio Bobo — a 22-year-old paratrooper in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg — the night of Sept. 13.

At about 11 p.m. that night, detectives said they were called to the 900 block of Enclave Drive to find Bobo unresponsive outside his apartment and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He died from his injuries at the scene, reports said.

According to a release, Renae was arrested Monday and Bennett was arrested Thursday.

They are each charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, robbery with a dangerous weapon and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Both men are being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

In a release from the 82nd Airborne Division, officials said Bobo was an automated logistical specialist assigned to the 407th Brigade Support Battalion who joined the Army in 2018 and arrived at Fort Bragg in 2019.

His awards and decorations include the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, the Army Parachutist Badge, Driver Mechanic Badge-Driver Wheeled Vehicle and Marksmanship Qualification Badge Expert-Carbine.

Bobo was from Cordova, Tennessee, and is survived by his wife, a daughter and his parents.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

