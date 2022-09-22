Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington City Council votes to remove ‘Black Lives Do Matter: End Racism Now’ sign at Jervay Memorial Park

A resolution to continue the City’s acceptance of the donated 'Black Lives Do Matter: End...
A resolution to continue the City’s acceptance of the donated 'Black Lives Do Matter: End Racism Now’ monument is being considered.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council voted to remove the ‘Black Lives Do Matter: End Racism Now’ sign at Jervay Memorial Park 5-2, with council members Kevin Spears and Clifford Barnett as the dissenting votes.

The sign’s was originally approved to be installed in the park in 2020 and that approval was given a year’s extension in 2021.

During Tuesday’s meeting, council members Spears and Barnett said that the sign was a reminder of the Black community’s historic and current struggles and wanted to extend the approval for another year.

“I did say that I would come back every year if I had to, as long as I’m here, sitting in this seat. Voted for by the people to be here, to represent this, I’ll come back every year. Because had I not raised the issue, it would’ve come down next week,” Spears said.

Other members of the council argued that they should stick with the original agreement, which was to extend the approval only by one year. They also voiced concerns about setting a precedent for government speech and that groups could use the sign as an example to support messages of their own.

“It’s time for that sign to come down,” Council member Charles Rivenbark said.

The council voted that the sign will be removed no later than December 27 and the Governance Committee to address the city policy on future matters of this nature.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department confirmed that has been one fatality in the late night...
WPD: Pedestrian killed in collision on New Centre Drive
Dunes at Ocean Isle Beach.
Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Carowinds implementing chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ by minors over weekend
According to a WPD Facebook post, Kristen Davis was last seen Sept. 12 at approximately noon.
WPD asks for public’s help in locating missing woman

Latest News

St. James Conservancy hosted its second annual environmental fair to educate community members...
St. James Conservancy hosts second annual environmental fair
Due to HVAC issues impacting the entire school, East Bladen High School will have Thursday,...
East Bladen High School to have remote learning day on September 22
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will host National Night Out...
NHC Sheriff’s Office to host National Night Out in partnership with Wilmington PD
After only weeks of being on the island, one of the 68 water safety stations set up at each...
Oak Island police investigating stolen water safety station