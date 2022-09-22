Senior Connect
WHQR’s Rachel Keith discusses her investigative reports into CFCC

Rachel Keith of WHQR Public Media discusses her investigative reports into allegations made against leadership at Cape Fear Community College.
By Jon Evans
Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rachel Keith, a reporter with WHQR Public Media, joined WECT’s Jon Evans to discuss her three-part series of investigative reports into allegations made against leadership at Cape Fear Community College.

The series of reports aired this week on WHQR, and online versions are posted on the station’s website. Keith looked into college leaders potentially violating state code by using state money to pay employees through the end of their contracts, dissolving a key department charged with overseeing enrollment levels that impact state funding, and perpetuating a work environment that resulted in a pair of program directors leaving the school.

Keith says CFCC leadership often withheld public records she requested, refused to comment on questions she submitted or did not respond to her inquiries at all.

“I’ve been covering them for about a year now, and unfortunately, I’ve never had a direct conversation with anyone in the college about any issues that I’ve brought to their attention,” Keith said. “So, my biggest takeaway is that they’re continuing not to answer my questions. I know that they answer other news outlets’ questions, like WECT.”

You can access Rachel Keith’s three-part series of investigative reports by clicking here.

