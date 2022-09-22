State denies funding for group planning to buy and conserve Eagles Island

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Land and Water Fund has denied a grant request from Unique Places to Save which would have gone towards a $16 million purchase of 82 acres of Eagles Island for conservation and recreation.

UPTS says they are disappointed by the decision, especially because they hope to make the purchase by the end of the year.

“The potential land developer, Bobby Ginn, has a strong backup offer in place that will go into effect at the end of 2022, if Unique Places to Save does not not raise the necessary $16M by December 31, 2022,” said UPTS Executive Director Clark Harris in a release.

UPTS says their project ranked #2 out of 88 proposals based on the fund’s acquisition program criteria. Despite the rejection, UPTS still plans on trying to reach their goal.

“What we need now more than ever is financial support and buy-in from local stakeholders and leaders willing to join us in saving this land,” said Harris.

The project’s pitch was focused on buying the land for conservation first and foremost, but plans for recreational facilities were also included. The Eagles Island Nature Park Plan

Save Eagles Island project map (Unique Places to Save, Geo 5 Designs)

