Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Southwest passengers surprised with ukuleles on flight to Hawaii

All passengers on the Southwest Airlines plane were given a ukulele and lessons on the flight,...
All passengers on the Southwest Airlines plane were given a ukulele and lessons on the flight, provided by Guitar Center.(Southwest Airlines and Guitar Center/BON VOYAGED /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (Gray News) – Passengers on a flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu got a special surprise Wednesday.

All passengers on the Southwest Airlines plane were given a ukulele and lessons on the flight, provided by Guitar Center.

A Facebook post from the airline claims you can learn to play the instrument in 20 minutes or less.

“We can’t wait for our customers to show off their new musical talent!” Southwest Airlines said in the post.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dunes at Ocean Isle Beach.
Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach
The Wilmington Police Department confirmed that has been one fatality in the late night...
WPD: Pedestrian killed in collision on New Centre Drive
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Teresa Lloyd has been arrested and charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical...
Woman arrested after law enforcement finds bruises on a child’s legs and back
Lt. Charles Page's home was searched this morning by the FBI.
Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI

Latest News

An abortion protest is shown in this file photo.
White House: GOP abortion ban would mean a nationwide crisis
A new device is erasing pain for some patients and helping them put off a total knee replacement.
New device tested to ease severe knee pain in arthritis patients
Alex Jones testifies Thursday in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Alex Jones testifies in trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies
A new device is erasing pain for some patients and helping them put off a total knee replacement.
New device tested to ease severe knee pain in arthritis patients