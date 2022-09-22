Senior Connect
Second person sentenced for robbery and kidnapping at Travel Inn

Richard Blanton and Kimberly Martinez
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Superior Court sentenced 23-year-old Kimberly Martinez to eight years after she pled guilty to robbery, kidnapping and assault charges on Tuesday, September 20. A few months ago, Richard Blanton was sentenced to nearly 9 years for his role in the incident.

According to a North Carolina Sixth Prosecutorial District release, police found 32-year-old injured man at McDonald’s at 4301 Market Street on March 28 at around 6:30 a.m. He said that he had been lured into the Travel Inn by someone he had meet a few days ago. When he arrived at the motel, he was tied up and tortured for several hours by Martinez, Blanton and two others with pending charges.

The man escaped the room to the McDonald’s and was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Blanton previously admitted to hitting the victim several times but blames the others “for going too far.”

Martinez pled guilty to Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, First-Degree Kidnapping and Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury. Blanton was found guilty of 1st Degree Kidnapping, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

