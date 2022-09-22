Senior Connect
Man arrested, charged with trafficking cocaine after drug bust

Banks Raphel Batton, 35
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 35-year-old Banks Raphel Batton following a drug investigation on the morning of September 21.

Per the CCSO, a team searched the residence at 60 Pine Circle Drive as part of a drug investigation. Investigators had previously bought drugs from the same location, and 6.5 ounces of crack cocaine was seized during the search. They also recovered an illegal firearm which they classify as a weapon of mass destruction.

“This residence and occupants have been the subject of numerous complaints, armed robberies, search warrant operations, controlled purchases, and vehicle pursuits,” said the CCSO.

Batton was given a $1.5 million secured bond and charged with:

  • Felony Trafficking in Cocaine
  • Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Cocaine
  • Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Marijuana
  • Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for Controlled Substances
  • Felony Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction
  • Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

