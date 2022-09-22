Friday Night Football: Week 6
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Zach Solon previews this week’s area high school football games in his Friday Night Football Pregame show.
This week’s matchups:
Topsail at Hoggard, 6:30 p.m.
South Brunswick at New Hanover, 6:30 p.m.
Laney at North Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.
Ashley ay West Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.
James Kenan at South Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Pender, 7:30 p.m.
Jones at East Columbus, 7 p.m.
Clinton at East Bladen, 7 p.m.
Wallace-Rose Hill at South Lenoir, 7 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.