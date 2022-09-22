First Alert Forecast: tumbling temps, dangerous rips, hyperactive tropics...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a sunny and sizzling finish to summertime. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s, mainly. The record high for Wilmington, 96 set all the way back in 1895, will at least be challenged and has a chance to be broken. Stay cool!

A sharp cold front remains likely to bluster through the Cape Fear Region Thursday evening. Fall officially arrives with the autumnal equinox just after 9 p.m. and, quite appropriately, cooler and crisp breezes will begin to flow around that time. Have a sweatshirt ready to go for brisk temperatures near 60 first thing Friday!

Even with the impending coolness, ocean water temperatures ought to remain in the enticing lower 80s for the next few days. Careful heading into that surf, though! Swell from the distant but powerful Hurricane Fiona will bring purposeful breakers of three to five and locally six or more feet, plus a high risk of rip currents.

Fiona is one of many noteworthy items on the Atlantic tropical scene. Its vicious core will brush Bermuda through Friday. Farther east, Tropical Storm Gaston remains zero threat to North America. And deep in the Caribbean Sea, disturbance Invest 98-L leads a gang of several low latitude features with storm development chances.

The most likely scenario for Invest 98-L is: it develops into a tropical storm named Hermine or Ian over the Caribbean Sea this weekend and intensifies as it tracks into the Gulf of Mexico next week. It is possible but not guaranteed the Carolinas will feel part of this system by the 30th; specifics are yet undefinable in any case. Stay tuned!

