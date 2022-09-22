Filming to continue next week at local beach for “The Summer I Turned Pretty”

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach announced on Wednesday that the new Amazon streaming series, “The Summer I Turned Pretty”, will resume filming in the southern area of Kure Beach next week.

The filming schedule is set for Wednesday, Sept. 28 with approved weather dates of Tuesday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Town warns of possible traffic disruptions on Fort Fisher Blvd. south between Riverfront Rd., and the Fort Fisher Ferry Terminal throughout the day.

