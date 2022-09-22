Senior Connect
Community stunned after deaths of 27-year-old Salisbury brothers in Charlotte car crash

Family and friends react to the sudden deaths of brothers James and John Woodson.
By David Whisenant
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal car crash that happened on Sunday morning in Charlotte took the lives of three people, including twin, 27-year-old brothers from Salisbury. As word spread this week that James and John Woodson were killed, it has brought shock and sadness to community.

“John and James were two of the most talented and kind young men that I guess I’ve ever met,” said Cam Hall of the Meroney Theatre in Salisbury. “They would do anything in the world for you and we were thrilled to have them with us for as many shows as they participated in.”

Their lives played out on the stage. James and John Woodson were actors, singers, dancers, and skaters, and they were in many plays performed in Salisbury at The Norvell and Meroney Theaters.

The twins performed in Grease, Chicago, Dreamgirls, A Color Purple, Leap of Faith, and many more shows.

“They were the most talented kids. That’s the saddest thing about the whole thing…how much talent they had. Singers, dancers, actors. They started out as kids shows with us,” said former Piedmont Players Director Reid Leonard. “One of the things about an accident like this is how shocking it is and everybody is stunned in the whole area, but, how do you deal with everything? All the people who have memories…they’re all calling, Facebook is loaded with with stuff, pictures from the shows, and it just the family, what do you do with the funeral home.”

They were killed in crash that happened early Sunday morning on I-485 northbound near University City Blvd., according to the Highway Patrol. Troopers say the vehicle in which the twins were riding was hit by a Chevrolet Suburban that was going the wrong way. Richard Brent Dunn, 33, was charged with driving while impaired. A passenger in Dunn’s vehicle was also killed.

Those who knew James and John best can’t believe they are gone.

“They’re going to be missed terribly, or they are already. It’s the saddest thing that’s happened in a very long time…it’s heartbreaking,” Hall added.

Friends say for anyone who wants to help with funeral expenses, Piedmont Players will accept donations on the website, www.piedmontplayers.com

All money will be used to help cover the cost of funeral expenses. Any remaining money will be donated to a performing arts non-profit of the family’s choice.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Saturday night in the parking lot of North Rowan High School in Spencer. The event will begin at 7:00 p.m. Attendees are asked to wear white shirts and bring white candles to light.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

