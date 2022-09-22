Senior Connect
Climate march takes place at UNCW, students push university to support new initiatives

A climate march was held on the grounds of UNCW in the early afternoon of Sept. 21.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A climate march was held on the grounds of UNCW in the early afternoon of Sept. 21.

Organized by 350 Wilmington, a student-run affiliate of 350 Wilmington, students joined together to raise awareness for climate change initiatives they believe the university should invest in.

“That vote to divest will allow UNCW to divest part of their energy portfolio towards renewable energies and start driving that money away from the fossil fuel industry, and towards the renewable sources that overall will help benefit the climate and make that impact we need,” said Shelby Diehl of 350 UNCW.

Demonstrators argued that UNCW should focus on cleaner energy sources.

“The rising seas, the wildfires, even here in Wilmington and at UNCW, we have seen the impacts of superstorms like Hurricane Florence devastating our area and these are all a result of climate change worsening conditions worldwide,” said Diehl. “The more we use fossil fuels, the more it is going to destroy our planet and the renewable energies are the safest means of going about continuing our need for energy, but doing it in a way that’s safe for the future.”

For more information, please visit the 350 Wilmington website.

