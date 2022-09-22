Senior Connect
Chemours holds second info session, more than a hundred people show up in opposition

Opposition to Chemours expansion of the Fayetteville Works Plant in Bladen County.
Opposition to Chemours expansion of the Fayetteville Works Plant in Bladen County.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It was one message outside Wednesday night’s info session in Leland as people were chanting “no more Chemours!” Inside, employees from Chemours explained that expanding production at their plant in Bladen County will not mean more contamination into the environment.

“We are targeting greenhouse gas emissions, reductions in fluorinated organic compound emissions, we’ve already achieved significant results in these reductions and we’re going to continue to do more,” on employee said.

Dozens of residents were taking in the information inside, but those in opposition were loud about their stance on the expansion.

“We will not stand for any more PFAS in our water, in our air, in our blood, in our soil,” one woman said.

Organizations like Clean Cape Fear and Cape Fear River Watch explained why they think Chemours’ expansion is a bad idea, with support from community leaders, political candidates, and neighbors.

“A lot of us have been very concerned about the water quality. We moved here assuming that the water was fine and then we started hearing reports. So we stopped using it for everything and had to get bottled water which is expensive, time-consuming and frustrating,” Page Lowry, Brunswick County resident, said. “I think the expansion is a disaster, they’re talking about getting 95% of the chemicals out of the water. Well, that still leaves 5% of chemicals that are killing people, giving people cancer. It should be 100%. It shouldn’t even be a question of 95%. Just get rid of it.”

Many people opposed to the expansion raised concerns about not allowing public comment in this week’s sessions. Once the company meets with the Division of Air Quality to talk about permits for the expansion, there will be a 30-day public comment period.

