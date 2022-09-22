Boiling Spring Lakes dam restoration awarded $14.9 million federal grant

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Congressman David Rouzer has announced an award of a federal grant of $14.9 million to the City of Boiling Spring Lakes to restore four dams damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

The grant is part of a larger $51,845,000 project under the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program. Rouzer previously sent a letter in July to the Office of Local Government Defense Community Cooperation within the U.S. Department of Defense to accept the grant application for the project.

This puts the project closer to full funding. The city plans to raise the last $20 million via a raise in property taxes, which will be voted on by the community this November.

“Four years ago, Hurricane Florence devastated Boiling Spring Lakes and destroyed the city’s dams causing the lakes to dry up. The lakes bring people together and enhance the local community, and residents have suffered greatly due to the damage done. After years of hard work, I’m pleased to announced Boiling Spring Lakes will receive this grant investment to help move the dam restoration project forward while easing the burden on local taxpayers. This funding, which is possible because of a new 10-year pilot grant program created by the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act and funded through recent Congressional appropriations, is a big win for the Boiling Spring Lakes community. The dam restoration projects will revitalize the community, restore the local economy, and strengthen resilience against future,” Rouzer said.

Rouzer has worked with local officials, FEMA, the Department of Transportation, the North Carolina Dam Safety program, and USDA since 2018 to secure the funding to repair the dam system.

“It is with great honor to say thank you to the Department of Defense for the DCIP grant. Many thanks to Representative Rouzer, Senator Tillis, Representative Miller, Senator Rabon and their team’s for the support of our City and the goal to rebuild our dams. Our board, staff, and grants committee worked together for a common goal to give our resident’s the quality of life they deserve. It was truly a team effort,” Boiling Spring Lakes Mayor Jeff Winecoff said.

