Authorities urge drivers to check car seats during Child Passenger Safety Week
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in southeastern North Carolina are urging drivers to check their car and booster seats as part of Child Passenger Safety Week.
Spanning Sept. 18-24, the week sheds light on the importance of properly utilizing booster seats and other car seats. Properly securing a child in their seat is crucial to protecting them in the case of an accident.
For those who would like additional guidance, checking stations can be found in each county. At these stations, a certified car seat technician can check to ensure that seats have been installed properly.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it is estimated that 7 out of every 10 caregivers makes a mistake when installing a car/booster seat.
For more information on where the nearest checking station can be found, please visit buckleupnc.org.
