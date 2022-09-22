Authorities urge drivers to check car seats during Child Passenger Safety Week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Authorities in southeastern North Carolina are urging drivers to check their car and booster seats as part of Child Passenger Safety Week.

Spanning Sept. 18-24, the week sheds light on the importance of properly utilizing booster seats and other car seats. Properly securing a child in their seat is crucial to protecting them in the case of an accident.

NHTSA guide to properly securing a seat (NCDOT)

For those who would like additional guidance, checking stations can be found in each county. At these stations, a certified car seat technician can check to ensure that seats have been installed properly.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it is estimated that 7 out of every 10 caregivers makes a mistake when installing a car/booster seat.

For more information on where the nearest checking station can be found, please visit buckleupnc.org.

