Woman sentenced for bribing investigator to avoid scrutiny of massage parlors

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for bribing an investigator to not scrutinize her “illicit” massage parlors in Cary and Wilmington in 2020 and 2021. Xiang Yue Jin pled guilty on March 31, 2022, fined $50,000 and forced to forfeit another $90,000.

Court documents say that DHS Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) began an investigation into the parlors in August of 2020. An HSI agent posed as a “corrupt federal agent,” and accepted $2,000 each month from Jin to protect her two massage parlors: one in Cary and one in Wilmington. She also asked the agent to check other businesses to scare away customers and allow for her to purchase more parlors at a lower price. She paid a total of $18,000 to the agent from August 2020 to June 2021.

“In April and May 2021, investigators conducted surveillance at Jin’s parlors and initiated traffic stops with clients seen entering and leaving the businesses and nearly every customer admitted to receiving sexual services from the masseuses employed by Jin,” wrote the U.S. Department of Justice in the release.

HSI then coordinated a takedown on June 16 of that year: searching eight massage parlors and some residences, and arresting six people.

