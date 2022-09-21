Senior Connect
Woman arrested after law enforcement finds bruises on a child’s legs and back

Teresa Lloyd has been arrested and charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical...
Teresa Lloyd has been arrested and charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury(Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was arrested and accused of child abuse on Tuesday, September 20 after law enforcement discovered bruising on a child’s legs and back.

Per the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a report of a 6 year old being abused at Wright and Lloyd Road in White Oak on September 10. They say the child had “extensive bruising,” and the child was moved to Bladen County Hospital. They were seen at a Child Advocacy Center after they were released form the hospital. A forensic interview was done, and the child said there had been more physical abuse.

Law enforcement arrested Teresa Lloyd on September 20 and charged her with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury. She was given a $100,000 secured bond following her appearance in the Bladen County Court House on Wednesday.

