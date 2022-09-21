Vehicle vs pedestrian crash on 4500 New Center Drive closes down northbound lanes on N Kerr Avenue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle vs pedestrian crash on 4500 New Center Drive has closed down the northbound lanes on N Kerr Avenue.

Wilmington Police Department responders are currently on the scene.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more details become available.

