Two arrested after Whiteville police respond to reports of shots fired

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were arrested after the Whiteville Police Department responded to reports of shots fired Tuesday.

According to Whiteville police, officers responded to the area of South Lee Street at West Walter Street at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Officers stopped a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle.

“During a search of the vehicle, two handguns were discovered along with 3.7 ounces of marijuana, 0.4 ounce of crack cocaine, 14 individual baggies containing crack cocaine, 1 suboxone strip and 9.5 unknown multicolored pills,” a news release states.

Lafayette Davis and Jesse Lee Thomas Jr. were both arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Thomas also was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say that additional charges are pending the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Whiteville police at 910-642-5111.

