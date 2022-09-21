Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Two arrested after Whiteville police respond to reports of shots fired

According to Whiteville police, officers responded to the area of South Lee Street at West...
According to Whiteville police, officers responded to the area of South Lee Street at West Walter Street at approximately 3:30 p.m.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were arrested after the Whiteville Police Department responded to reports of shots fired Tuesday.

According to Whiteville police, officers responded to the area of South Lee Street at West Walter Street at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Officers stopped a car matching the description of the suspect vehicle.

“During a search of the vehicle, two handguns were discovered along with 3.7 ounces of marijuana, 0.4 ounce of crack cocaine, 14 individual baggies containing crack cocaine, 1 suboxone strip and 9.5 unknown multicolored pills,” a news release states.

Lafayette Davis and Jesse Lee Thomas Jr. were both arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Thomas also was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say that additional charges are pending the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Whiteville police at 910-642-5111.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department confirmed that has been one fatality in the late night...
WPD: Pedestrian killed in collision on New Centre Drive
Carowinds implementing chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ by minors over weekend
Dunes at Ocean Isle Beach.
Person found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach
According to a WPD Facebook post, Kristen Davis was last seen Sept. 12 at approximately noon.
WPD asks for public’s help in locating missing woman
According to a Facebook post from the Cape Fear & Expo, the fair’s lease agreement with the...
Organizers: Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be held this year

Latest News

Teresa Lloyd has been arrested and charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical...
Woman arrested after law enforcement finds bruises on a child’s legs and back
The North Carolina Land and Water Fund has awarded $4 million to Carolina Beach to preserve the...
NC Land and Water Fund awards $4 million grant to preserve Freeman Park
The Wilmington Police Department confirmed that there has been one fatality in the late night...
WPD: Pedestrian killed in collision on New Centre Drive
The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department reports that a person was found dead under the fishing...
Person found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach