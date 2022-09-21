Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

St. James Conservancy hosts second annual environmental fair

St. James Conservancy hosts second annual environmental fair
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JAMES, N.C. (WECT) - St. James Conservancy hosted its second annual environmental fair to educate community members about everything from the coast to native wildlife.

The fair included 30 booths set up by local organizations to teach people about wildlife. That included displays about wildfires, sea turtles and live animals on display like a pelican, an owl and frogs.

Organizations had experts on hand to answer people’s questions and share the work they do in the community. Some went a step further, teaching people everything from land trusts to the best practices for storm preparation.

“It’s amazing. No matter how much you know, there’s so much more that you don’t know that you can learn about,” said Taylor Ryan, president of St. James Conservancy. “When you hear them get up and say ‘well, the science tells us this,’ you know that the study is not done. There’s more to learn, more to discover — and we’re finding that in spades.”

St. James Conservancy hopes to host more fairs in the future since each one received a great turnout.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department confirmed that has been one fatality in the late night...
WPD: Pedestrian killed in collision on New Centre Drive
Dunes at Ocean Isle Beach.
Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach
Carowinds implementing chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ by minors over weekend
According to a WPD Facebook post, Kristen Davis was last seen Sept. 12 at approximately noon.
WPD asks for public’s help in locating missing woman
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

After only weeks of being on the island, one of the 68 water safety stations set up at each...
Oak Island police investigating stolen water safety station
St. James Conservancy hosted its second annual environmental fair to educate community members...
St. James Conservancy hosts second annual environmental fair
For the first time since the investigations first started the founder of the company Jayson...
Pink Energy CEO breaks silence, addresses customer complaints against his company
After only weeks of being on the island, one of the 68 water safety stations set up at each...
Oak Island police investigating stolen water safety station