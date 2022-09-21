St. James Conservancy hosts second annual environmental fair

ST. JAMES, N.C. (WECT) - St. James Conservancy hosted its second annual environmental fair to educate community members about everything from the coast to native wildlife.

The fair included 30 booths set up by local organizations to teach people about wildlife. That included displays about wildfires, sea turtles and live animals on display like a pelican, an owl and frogs.

Organizations had experts on hand to answer people’s questions and share the work they do in the community. Some went a step further, teaching people everything from land trusts to the best practices for storm preparation.

“It’s amazing. No matter how much you know, there’s so much more that you don’t know that you can learn about,” said Taylor Ryan, president of St. James Conservancy. “When you hear them get up and say ‘well, the science tells us this,’ you know that the study is not done. There’s more to learn, more to discover — and we’re finding that in spades.”

St. James Conservancy hopes to host more fairs in the future since each one received a great turnout.

