Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

School lunches no longer free in public school districts

No more free lunch in schools.
No more free lunch in schools.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - After two school years of free lunch, students will now have to pay for school lunches again in their respective cafeterias. However, school officials say it’ll still be cheaper than packing your lunch at home.

Federal and state government funding programs provided free lunches for all public school students throughout the pandemic. But–as of yesterday–that funding has run out for North Carolina public schools.

Craven County Schools and Onslow County Schools are among the school districts in Eastern Carolina that say they have now gone back to the National School Lunch Program.

The program offers free or reduced lunch for students whose household income is under $3,000 a month. Those whose income is above the threshold are required to pay daily for lunch.

And for those who still may be unable to afford lunch daily, Craven County Schools Nutrition Director Lauren Weyand says the school district accepts community donations for an angel fund designed for schools that have the largest unpaid lunch balances.

However, Weyand says she crunched the numbers and found that due to increased inflation at the grocery store register, school lunches will save students and their families money annually.

“I did the math, and it is a difference of $1.85 per day per child. So at the end of the school year, a parent having their child eat school lunch would save approximately $333 at the end of the school year per child. Go ahead and fill out a meal application. We have so many students that are possibly qualified that still aren’t filling out a meal application form,” Weyand said.

Weyand says parents of students who qualify for free lunch can still apply at their child’s respective school or the Craven County school district building.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department confirmed that has been one fatality in the late night...
WPD: Pedestrian killed in collision on New Centre Drive
Dunes at Ocean Isle Beach.
Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Carowinds implementing chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ by minors over weekend
According to a WPD Facebook post, Kristen Davis was last seen Sept. 12 at approximately noon.
WPD asks for public’s help in locating missing woman

Latest News

Opposition to Chemours expansion of the Fayetteville Works Plant in Bladen County.
Chemours holds second info session, more than a hundred people show up in opposition
A resolution to continue the City’s acceptance of the donated 'Black Lives Do Matter: End...
Wilmington City Council votes to remove ‘Black Lives Do Matter: End Racism Now’ sign at Jervay Memorial Park
St. James Conservancy hosted its second annual environmental fair to educate community members...
St. James Conservancy hosts second annual environmental fair
Due to HVAC issues impacting the entire school, East Bladen High School will have Thursday,...
East Bladen High School to have remote learning day on September 22
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will host National Night Out...
NHC Sheriff’s Office to host National Night Out in partnership with Wilmington PD