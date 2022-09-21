Puppies found abandoned in zipped suitcase in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A ‘moving’ suitcases leads to the rescue of a group of puppies along a North Carolina road.

The Guilford County Animal Shelter posted a picture of four puppies that were found in a zipped suitcase on the side of the road on Sept. 17.

The shelter said a good samaritan saw the case moving and stopped to check it out. That is when they found the animals and took them to the shelter.

“They were shocked as to what they found, and immediately brought them to the shelter,” officials wrote.

The puppies underwent medical evaluation and will be up for adoption soon.

In Greenville, a woman is facing charges after police say she dumped seven puppies in to an empty parking lot last week.

