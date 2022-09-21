Senior Connect
Police: Man stabs, kills woman as she slept outside business

Las Vegas police said a woman was stabbed and killed while sleeping outside of a business.
Las Vegas police said a woman was stabbed and killed while sleeping outside of a business.(FOX5)
By KVVU staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas said a man is accused of walking up and stabbing an unknown woman while she slept outside a business.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the business around 6 p.m. Sept. 14.

Once there, officers said they found a woman suffering from an apparent stab wound, KVVU reported. First responders pronounced the woman dead on the scene, authorities said.

After an investigation, police determined the victim was sleeping outside of the business when the unknown man walked up and stabbed her. They said the suspect then fled the scene.

Authorities did not release any additional information.

The victim’s identity as well as her cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Las Vegas Metro Police Department Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

