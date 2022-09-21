Pink Energy CEO breaks silence, addresses customer complaints against his company

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time since the investigations first started the founder of the company Jayson Waller spoke with reporters to address the thousands of complaints facing his company. Some of the biggest complaints of Pink Energy solar company are the systems not producing the power promised to customers.

Waller says those issues are mostly the fault of a part manufacturer used by Pink Energy, Generac. He says it’s impacting the industry too, not just his company.

“There’s other competitors of mine that are having the same issues that are also, it sounds like are going to be suing Generac themselves they are having the same issues,” Waller told Investigative Reporter David Hodges from WBTV, WECT’s sister station.

Failing systems are certainly a problem -- but what about the countless claims of misleading sales tactics? It’s become such an issue -- that even the Attorney General of Missouri investigated it.

Waller says it simply comes down to some bad employees -- not Pink Energy as a whole.

“When you get someone who is a knucklehead doing something they aren’t supposed to, we find out, we would fire them because we have no tolerance for lying cheating and stealing and we are all about integrity and we would make it right by the customer,” he said.

Despite placing blame elsewhere -- he does take responsibility for other problems customers have seen.

“I would say look, we are not perfect, I am not here to put all blame on every pink energy issue on Generac I am the first to tell you yes we have installation issues, we have sales issues we’ve had customer service issues,” he said.

But for customers I spoke with -- going to solar with Pink Energy was supposed to save them money -- but no matter who is at fault -- they say the same thing -- it’s not worth the time, energy, or money and they simply want these systems gone.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.