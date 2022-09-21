Person found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department reports that a person was found dead under the fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach at around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21.

Officials say that a person found the body as they were walking along the beach.

“The investigation into the death is continuing and further information will be release when it is appropriate. The identity of the deceased person is not being released until the next of kin has been notified,” said OIB PD in a release. “Authorities have obtained good information on the investigation and the public has no reason to be alarmed or worry about their safety.”

