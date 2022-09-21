Senior Connect
Pedestrian struck by pickup truck in Carolina Beach

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck around 1:45 p.m. near Cape Fear Blvd. and Lake Park Blvd.

Carolina Beach Police Department says the pedestrian sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to New Hanover Medical Regional Center.

The accident is under investigation and no one has been charged at this time.

The scene has now been cleared.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more details become more available.

