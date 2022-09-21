NHC Sheriff’s Office to host National Night Out in partnership with Wilmington PD
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will host National Night Out with the Wilmington Police Department.
Per the announcement, the event will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington. The family-friendly event will be free to attend.
According to the NHCSO, there will be:
- Free food
- Games
- Music
- Emergency vehicles showcased
- Law enforcement personnel
- Education on child safety
