NHC Sheriff’s Office to host National Night Out in partnership with Wilmington PD

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will host National Night Out with the Wilmington Police Department.

Per the announcement, the event will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington. The family-friendly event will be free to attend.

According to the NHCSO, there will be:

Free food

Games

Music

Emergency vehicles showcased

Law enforcement personnel

Education on child safety

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.