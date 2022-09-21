Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

NHC Sheriff’s Office to host National Night Out in partnership with Wilmington PD

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will host National Night Out...
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will host National Night Out with the Wilmington Police Department.(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will host National Night Out with the Wilmington Police Department.

Per the announcement, the event will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington. The family-friendly event will be free to attend.

According to the NHCSO, there will be:

  • Free food
  • Games
  • Music
  • Emergency vehicles showcased
  • Law enforcement personnel
  • Education on child safety

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carowinds implementing chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ by minors over weekend
The Wilmington Police Department confirmed that has been one fatality in the late night...
WPD: Pedestrian killed in collision on New Centre Drive
Police respond to shots fire at Creekwood
Police respond to shots fired at Creekwood, building damaged
According to a Facebook post from the Cape Fear & Expo, the fair’s lease agreement with the...
Organizers: Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be held this year
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

A Chemours informational meeting was held last night in Bladen County, where the community...
Community plans to be heard at Chemours information meeting in Leland
Protesters standing outside of Chemours informative meeting in Fayetteville.
Community plans to be heard at Chemours information meeting in Leland
Ribbon cutting for the improved intersection leading to River Walk Park in Shallotte
Shallotte holds ribbon cutting for Wall Street Intersection/Riverwalk Entrance
A picnic shelter at Long Leaf Park
National Alliance on Mental Illness to hold Walk for Awareness at Long Leaf Park