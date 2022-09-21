NC Land and Water Fund awards $4 million grant to preserve Freeman Park

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Land and Water Fund has awarded $4 million to Carolina Beach to preserve the 300 acres that comprise Freeman Park.

Per a town release, funding will allow for the preservation of the area’s natural habitat for people to enjoy for years to come. It will also pay off the town’s debt from buying the park in April of this year.

“Freeman Park is a pristine coastal environment area and is also the site of the former Sea Breeze Beach Resort, one of only a very few recreational beaches open to African Americans during segregation in the southeast,” wrote a town spokesperson in a release.

The town’s project manager Paula Kempton made and entered the grant application. The town is working with Land and Water Fund Trustees to manage the park and preservation efforts.

