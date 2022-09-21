Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man charged with messaging a child to meet for sexual acts

Jesse Dudley Hunter III, Wilmington resident
Jesse Dudley Hunter III, Wilmington resident(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement arrested 21-year-old Jesse Dudley Hunter III on Tuesday, September 20 and charged him with Soliciting a Child by Computer to Commit an Unlawful Sex Act and Appear.

“Hunter was caught messaging a 14-year old during a sting operation and arranging to meet the undercover agent for the purposes of committing sexual acts,” said the Pender County Sheriff’s Office in a release.

He was arrested and posted a $2,500 secured bond; his first appearance in court was on Wednesday.

“The Pender County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s assistance by asking anyone with relative information regarding Jesse Dudley Hunter III call Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at 910-259-1437 or stephen.clinard@pendersheriff.com,” wrote the PCSO.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department confirmed that has been one fatality in the late night...
WPD: Pedestrian killed in collision on New Centre Drive
Dunes at Ocean Isle Beach.
Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach
Carowinds implementing chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ by minors over weekend
According to a WPD Facebook post, Kristen Davis was last seen Sept. 12 at approximately noon.
WPD asks for public’s help in locating missing woman
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season

Latest News

Pedestrian struck by car in Carolina Beach
Pedestrian struck by pickup truck in Carolina Beach
Law enforcement arrested Teresa Lloyd on September 20 and charged her with felony child abuse...
Woman arrested after law enforcement finds bruises on a child’s legs and back
The North Carolina Land and Water Fund has awarded $4 million to Carolina Beach to preserve the...
NC Land and Water Fund awards $4 million grant to preserve Freeman Park
Woman sentenced for bribing investigator to avoid scrutiny of massage parlors