Man charged with messaging a child to meet for sexual acts

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement arrested 21-year-old Jesse Dudley Hunter III on Tuesday, September 20 and charged him with Soliciting a Child by Computer to Commit an Unlawful Sex Act and Appear.

“Hunter was caught messaging a 14-year old during a sting operation and arranging to meet the undercover agent for the purposes of committing sexual acts,” said the Pender County Sheriff’s Office in a release.

He was arrested and posted a $2,500 secured bond; his first appearance in court was on Wednesday.

“The Pender County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s assistance by asking anyone with relative information regarding Jesse Dudley Hunter III call Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at 910-259-1437 or stephen.clinard@pendersheriff.com,” wrote the PCSO.

