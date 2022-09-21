First Alert Forecast: sharp cold front to start fall, tropics to remain very active

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fall will officially arrive with the autumnal equinox at 9:03 p.m. Thursday and, as if on cue, a cold front will bluster in just after. Ahead of the front, summer will go out with sunny and sizzling afternoon high temperatures from the upper 80s to middle 90s Wednesday and Thursday. After the front passes, Friday and Saturday will have highs in the noticeably cooler middle 70s to lower 80s. And make sure you have a sweatshirt ready to go for a couple of brisk, crisp, and autumnal mornings Friday and Saturday!

Interestingly, few if any rainclouds will accompany the aforementioned temperature transition. Plenty of tropical storm activity, though! Foremost: powerful Hurricane Fiona will steam by Bermuda and, for the next several days, serve as a significant surf and rip current generator for the Cape Fear coastline. Meanwhile, in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, a newer tropical storm named Gaston is in a nonthreatening spot. Lastly and importantly: development of a Caribbean disturbance called Invest 98-L is trending more probable. 98-L is one to watch.

Catch more details in your full seven-day forecast here:

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days anytime with your WECT Weather App.

Atlantic Hurricane Season rolls through November. Stay ready for anything with wect.com/hurricane.

