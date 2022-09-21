Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: sharp cold front to start fall, tropics to remain very active

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fall will officially arrive with the autumnal equinox at 9:03 p.m. Thursday and, as if on cue, a cold front will bluster in just after. Ahead of the front, summer will go out with sunny and sizzling afternoon high temperatures from the upper 80s to middle 90s Wednesday and Thursday. After the front passes, Friday and Saturday will have highs in the noticeably cooler middle 70s to lower 80s. And make sure you have a sweatshirt ready to go for a couple of brisk, crisp, and autumnal mornings Friday and Saturday!

Interestingly, few if any rainclouds will accompany the aforementioned temperature transition. Plenty of tropical storm activity, though! Foremost: powerful Hurricane Fiona will steam by Bermuda and, for the next several days, serve as a significant surf and rip current generator for the Cape Fear coastline. Meanwhile, in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, a newer tropical storm named Gaston is in a nonthreatening spot. Lastly and importantly: development of a Caribbean disturbance called Invest 98-L is trending more probable. 98-L is one to watch.

Catch more details in your full seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days anytime with your WECT Weather App.

Atlantic Hurricane Season rolls through November. Stay ready for anything with wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carowinds implementing chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ by minors over weekend
Police respond to shots fire at Creekwood
Police respond to shots fired at Creekwood, building damaged
According to a Facebook post from the Cape Fear & Expo, the fair’s lease agreement with the...
Organizers: Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be held this year
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
Delco Crash
Man killed after rear-ending gasoline tanker in Columbus County

Latest News

A lot to track in the tropical Atlantic on this Tuesday evening
First Alert Forecast: hot & humid end to summer, tropics becoming more active
A lot to track in the tropical Atlantic on this Tuesday evening
Your First Alert Forecast for Tue. evening Sep. 20, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Afternoon, Sep. 20, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Afternoon, Sep. 20, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Morning, Sep. 20, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Morning, Sep. 20, 2022