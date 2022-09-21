Senior Connect
FBI announces arrest after raid on Greenville residence; Ayden officer on administrative leave

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI says one man has been arrested after raids on two residences, while a police officer who owns one of those homes has been placed on leave.

One raid happened at a townhome on Allen Road in Greenville and the other on St. Joseph Street in Grifton.

A seven-count federal indictment says Treyvon Page distributed methamphetamine and cocaine on several occasions. The distribution allegedly took place between February 22 and August 18th.

The FBI says Page, who is 27 years old, was arrested during the raid on Allen Road.

At the same time, the feds also raided a home the Grifton home that is owned by Lt. Charles Page with the Ayden Police Department. Court records show the younger Page living at that Grifton address.

Neighbors yesterday said the police lieutenant and other family members were detained by the FBI. The town of Ayden now says that Page, a 13-year veteran of the department, was placed on administrative leave yesterday.

The FBI said the two raids were related, but would not go into any more detail.

Treyvon Page was given community service for a 2018 drug conviction in Pitt County.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

