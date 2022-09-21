Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Embattled Sarver says he’s decided to sell Phoenix Suns, Mercury

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches action during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches action during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Suns and Charlotte Hornets, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Robert Sarver says he has started the process of selling the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, a move that comes only eight days after he was suspended by the NBA over workplace misconduct including racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees.

Sarver made the announcement Wednesday, saying selling “is the best course of action.”

“But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible — that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past,” Sarver wrote in a statement. “For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury.”

Sarver bought the teams in July 2004. He is not the lone owner, but the primary one.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wilmington Police Department confirmed that has been one fatality in the late night...
WPD: Pedestrian killed in collision on New Centre Drive
Carowinds implementing chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ by minors over weekend
Dunes at Ocean Isle Beach.
Person found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach
According to a WPD Facebook post, Kristen Davis was last seen Sept. 12 at approximately noon.
WPD asks for public’s help in locating missing woman
According to a Facebook post from the Cape Fear & Expo, the fair’s lease agreement with the...
Organizers: Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be held this year

Latest News

The Washington Monument was vandalized Tuesday night. Workers are shown Wednesday trying to...
Washington Monument vandalized
The Washington Monument was vandalized Tuesday night. Workers are shown Wednesday trying to...
RAW: Workers clean Washington Monument vandalism
FILE - A driver delivers 8,500 gallons of gasoline at an ARCO gas station in Riverside, Calif.,...
US gas prices tick up, ending 99-day streak of lower costs
Teresa Lloyd has been arrested and charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical...
Woman arrested after law enforcement finds bruises on a child’s legs and back
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars beside the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, on Oct....
US Embassy in Cuba to process full immigrant visas in 2023